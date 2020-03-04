Firdous hails Iran’s statement on persecution of Indian Muslims

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday welcomed the statement of Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif, who condemned ‘the persecution of Indian Muslims’.

In a series of tweets, she said no civilized society or country could support such oppression and there was a need of measures by the Western world and the Muslims countries to protect the innocent Indian Muslims.

Dr. Firdous contended that the world was united in condemning and rising voice against genocide of minorities by the Indian government especially Muslims community. She noted that Iran had made it clear that the way forward was peaceful dialogue and rule of law. She said that Hindu extremism had reached its height in India under Modi-regime and pointed out that it was not the first time that the Muslims were being persecuted and massacred in India.

Dr. Firdous maintained that the Modi's fascist ideology was betraying the philosophy of India's founding fathers and Indian society stood divided and the minorities were faced with the worst kind of situation.

She continued that the massacre of innocent Muslims was a clear message to the Indian minorities that their lives and properties were not safe in India. Dr. Firdous said the bloodshed of Muslims in Delhi had laid the foundation of the breakup of India.