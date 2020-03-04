PM phones Erdogan, condoles loss of lives in Idlib attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday called President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences on the loss of lives of a number of Turkish soldiers in the attack in Idlib.

He told President Erdogan that the people of Pakistan were in strong solidarity with the brotherly Turkish nation in this time of grief and sorrow. The prime minister reaffirmed support for Turkey’s legitimate security and humanitarian concerns in the region and also lauded Turkey’s humanitarian assistance, including through hosting millions of Syrian refugees.

Prime Minister Imran Khan added that Pakistan fully supported Turkey’s efforts in its fight against terrorism. While appreciating Turkey’s hosting of millions of refugees, the prime minister called upon the international community to help Turkey bear this enormous burden. He also offered to extend all possible support and assistance from Pakistan in this regard.

The prime minister also stressed that the international community should come forward and play its role towards finding a political solution to the Syrian conflict, as well as addressing the prevailing humanitarian crisis.

The prime minister thanked President Erdogan for his unequivocal support on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, reaffirmed during his recent visit to Pakistan and especially during his address to the Joint Session of the Parliament.

The prime minister further updated President Erdogan on the prevailing situation in IOJ&K and the recent massive killings in targeted violence against Muslims in India. He thanked President Erdogan for raising his voice on this issue as part of his espousal of Muslim causes worldwide.

Meanwhile, a delegation of prominent bankers of the country called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Syed Reza Baqir and senior officials of the government were present during the meeting.

The bankers apprised the prime minister about the issues concerning banking sector in terms of financing for accelerating the economic activities aimed at wealth creation and presented various suggestions to overcome issues being encountered.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the proposals of the banking community particularly those related to the revival of the sick industrial units.

The prime minister stated that the government is working relentlessly for economic growth and sustained positive sentiments, domestically as well as externally. The prime minister highlighted human resource potential of the country with enterprising youth in majority; we need to channelise their energies through skill development thereby enabling them to contribute towards economic development.

The prime minister said that the present government is focused on reviving sick industrial units and promoting the SMEs, as they are essential for wealth creation and generation of employment opportunities. The prime minister appreciated the proposals of the delegation and assured maximum facilitation.

The meeting was informed that Corporate Restructuring Company has been established to take over sick industrial units for the purpose of reviving the commercially or financially distressed companies thereby making them profitable with consultation of all the stakeholders.