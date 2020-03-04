Queen tells Prince Harry he’ll ‘always be welcomed back’

LONDON: The United Kingdom’s Queen and Prince Harry had a four-hour heart-to-heart talk at Windsor Castle on Sunday about his future.

She told him over lunch that he and Meghan will be welcomed back if they ever decide to rejoin the royals. A source said: “Hopefully it cleared the air.”

The Queen agreed to meet Harry for the extraordinary fireside chat to clear the air about his and Meghan’s imminent royal departure after a request from the Duke.

Harry’s 93-year-old grandmother is believed to have ended the talk by saying: “You are much loved and will always be welcomed back.” Harry, 35, had discretely strolled from his Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor Home Park to the castle, where he and the Queen shared a light lunch and tea as they discussed his future, reported foreign media on Tuesday.

A royal source said: “The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece.“

When Harry and Meghan announced they wanted to quit it all happened very quickly and it was very stressful for all concerned.

“Sunday was the first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are. It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.” The chat came amid reports that the Queen is “very sad” that she sees so little of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie.

The source added: “It’s fair to say she is very upset about him and Meghan leaving and she would love to see more of Archie, as would Prince Charles and the rest of the family.“ But she accepts at the moment that his mind is made up and he intends to live in North America. “However she also wanted to make it clear that the arrangement can only work if they do not exploit their royal status and try to ‘cash in’ — that’s why she wouldn’t let them use the word ‘royal’ for their foundation. The Queen is protecting the institution and she is also aware of the cost of security.”

“That is something that still needs to be resolved. But Harry is also a much-loved grandson who she has always doted on. She made it very clear to him that he and Meghan are always able to come back if they change their minds and she will welcome them with open arms. Hopefully the chat cleared the air and the way forward is looking more positive.

A new poll suggests 90 percent of the UK public believes the taxpayer should not pay for Harry and Meghan’s round-the-clock protection if they live abroad.

Canada will cease to pay the bill from the end of this month.

Meanwhile, William, whose spat with Harry reportedly triggered the royal fall out, was watching his team Aston Villa lose the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City at Wembley.

Harry and Meghan will join William and Kate — the Fab Four as they had been known — the Queen, Charles and Camilla at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next week.