India to divert water of Ravi, Ujh rivers flowing into Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India will no longer allow its share of river waters to flow into Pakistan from December this year, foreign media reported on Tuesday.

According to an exclusive report, the government is planning to stop 2 TMC of water of the Ujh river, which is a tributary of the Ravi river that flows through the Kathua district in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

A source told an Indian media outlet that a technical report has been prepared on it and is awaiting an official nod on the same.

Last year, Union Minister for Transport and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari stated that the government was planning to build three dams in Uttarakhand to stop India’s unused share of river water from flowing to Pakistan.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in September 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, lays down rules for how the water of the river Indus and its tributaries that flow in both the countries will be used.

As per the treaty, India allows the water of Ravi, Beas, Sutlej rivers to flow into Pakistan. It is to be noted that after the Uri attack in 2016, the government had decided to fast track the water projects in the region with an aim to curb the river flow across the border to Pakistan.