PM lauds OIC for unwavering support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday lauded the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for extending unwavering support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 05 last year.

He said this while OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef M. Al Dobeay, along with a high level delegation, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The prime minister welcomed the timely visit of the OIC delegation to Pakistan and AJK. The prime minister contended that since 5 August 2019, 8 million Kashmiris continued to suffer under the lockdown and communications blackout, turning the entire IOJ&K as the world’s largest open prison.

He drew a parallel between the recent anti-Muslim Delhi riots and the 2002 Gujarat pogrom.

The prime minister emphasised that the people of Pakistan as well as Kashmiris looked towards the OIC and Muslim Ummah for active support in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

The prime minister also apprised of the grave implications of extremist “Hindutva” ideology of the RSS-BJP dispensation, manifest in discriminatory policies against minorities in India especially Muslims. He warned that under the rising wave of “Hindutva”, the situation could worsen even further, underlining the need for the international community to take cognizance of the situation and work to effectively address it.

Ambassador Al Dobeay thanked the prime minister for his participation and leadership in the Makkah Summit last year. Highlighting his commitment to the Kashmir cause as the Special Envoy, he emphasised that Kashmir and Palestine remained the top-most items on the OIC agenda, duly addressed by a series of strong resolutions from Council of Foreign Ministers’ (CFM) meetings and summits.