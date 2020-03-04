Sherry sees absolute water scarcity in Pakistan by 2025

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of Pakistan People’s Party in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said Pakistan will have absolute water scarcity by 2025, which will hit women and other marginalised groups disproportionately hard.

“Mainstream policy agendas frequently overlook crucial statistics, and fail to create responsive mechanisms, like not convening the Climate Change Council,” she said while speaking at Jinnah Institute’s event on’ Democracy and Inclusion’ here on Tuesday.

Senator Sherry Rehman said from being the 7th most vulnerable country to climate change, Pakistan has climbed ranks to the 5th most vulnerable.

She said at least 60 percent of Pakistanis suffer from food insecurity and if the dangerous nexus of poverty, climate stress, and the demographic boom is not addressed Pakistan will surely fall into a prolonged destitution trap, Senator Rehman emphasized. “More concerted efforts at an institutional level are needed, she said, lauding civil society organizations for their activism, and ability to galvanize governmental and donor support,” she said.