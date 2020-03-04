Taliban conduct 33 attacks on Afghan army bases

KABUL: The Taliban carried out dozens of attacks on Afghan army bases, officials said Tuesday, hours after ending a partial truce and throwing into doubt peace talks between Kabul and the insurgents.

The intra-Afghan negotiations are due to begin March 10 according to a US-Taliban deal signed in Doha on Saturday, but a dispute over a prisoner swap has raised questions about whether they will go ahead.

The agreement includes a commitment for the Taliban to release up to 1,000 prisoners and for the Afghan government to free around 5,000 insurgent captives — something the militants have cited as a prerequisite for talks but which President Ashraf Ghani has refused to do before negotiations start.

The row has highlighted the tough road ahead, with the Taliban´s decision to end a partial truce Monday complicating matters further. In the last 24 hours the Taliban conducted 33 attacks in 16 of Afghanistan´s 34 provinces, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. “As a result, six civilians were killed and 14 wounded. Eight enemy were also killed, 15 wounded,” he said on Twitter.

Two soldiers were killed in one of the attacks in southern Kandahar province, a government statement said. An attack in Logar province near Kabul killed five security forces, the provincial governor´s spokesman Didar Lawang said.

TIn a statement, the UN´s Afghanistan mission called for “continued reduced violence to maintain & enhance an environment conducive to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations”. Since the deal signing, the Taliban have been publicly claiming “victory” over the US.

