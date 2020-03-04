Coronavirus cases in Pakistan: Only 2.23pc of 224 suspected patients tested positive

KARACHI: Only five persons or 2.23 percent of the total of 224 suspected patients who were tested for coronavirus throughout the country since the first week of February 2020 have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness, officials at the National Institute of Health Islamabad said on Tuesday, saying the virus has not claimed any life in Pakistan.

All the five coronavirus patients, who are undergoing treatment at the health facilities in Karachi and Islamabad, had the history of travelling to Iran, officials said adding that at the moment, hundreds of people who have returned from Iran are being monitored and suspected cases are being tested for the viral disease.

The NIH Islamabad, as well as the Aga Khan University Hospital and Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Karachi, started testing for coronavirus in the first week of February 2020 after acquiring probes and primers from different international sources and soon after the Government of Pakistan declared them as the focal points for the testing and diagnosis of coronavirus or COVID-19.

The officials of the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, on Tuesday said 53 suspected patients were tested for the coronavirus in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), of which “only two tested positive” for the COVID-19, while 51 were found negative.

Similarly, the health authorities in Sindh tested as many as 60 suspected patients, claimed an official of the Sindh Health Department, of which “only two were tested positive” for the coronavirus infection, while 58 were negative for the viral disease. There is a ‘discrepancy’ in the total number of suspected cases of Sindh. While the province says it had so far 60 suspects, the NIH confirms only 21 cases.

The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) also rejected rumours of admitting over 400 coronavirus patients, saying at the moment, they don’t have even a single patient of COVID-19 under treatment at the health facility.

Shahina Maqbool adds: With the positive diagnosis of a 45 year-old woman from Gilgit-Baltistan, five people in Pakistan are now confirmed to have acquired Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The woman, who is being treated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), is stated to be out of danger. The confirmation came from the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, who tweeted, “We now have the 5th confirmed case of COVID-19 in federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well. I request the media to respect the privacy of the patient and the family.”

Meanwhile, the Emergency Core Group on COVID-19 met here on Tuesday to take stock of ongoing preparedness and response measures. The meeting was presided over by Dr. Zafar and was also attended by the Executive Director of the National Institute of Health, representatives of the Pakistan Army, and numerous other experts.

“Round-the-clock monitoring is being done and emergency measures are in place to tackle the disease. The Pak-Afghan border at Chaman has been sealed for a week for further strengthening of the surveillance system,” Dr. Zafar apprised the participants. The SAPM assured that foolproof emergency measures are being taken, and requested all provinces and stakeholders to proactively contribute to ongoing efforts for control of COVID-19. “There is no need to worry; we are keeping a close eye on all aspects,” he stated.

On the contrary, a video circulating on social media exposed the poor state of surveillance and screening at the Taftan border. The video shows the so-called medical camps erected outside Pakistan House in total disarray, with no signs of human resource or medical facilities on site to examine travelers returning home from Iran. The video shows incoming travelers sleeping on the floor, side by side, with no preventive arrangements whatsoever.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a 300-bedded temporary quarantine facility for COVID-19 in Islamabad within a record seven days. “All travelers arriving in Pakistan from Iran, China and other countries battling the COVID emergency will be quarantined in this centre for 15 days,” a spokesperson of NDMA informed. The facility also houses a dispensary and a cafeteria.