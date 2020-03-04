Govt writes to UK for Nawaz’s repatriation

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the Foreign Ministry had written a letter to the United Kingdom seeking PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s deportation as he was not admitted to any hospital despite staying in London for 105 days.

Briefing the media after the federal cabinet meeting, she said before his departure for the UK, a section of the media was giving persistent reports on the fluctuating platelets count of Nawaz Sharif like the stock exchange news, but now no channel was airing any such news about him.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), she said, could not blame the government as the Sharif family had deposited surety bonds on the directives of the court.

The PML-N leader, she said, was misleading his workers.

The medical board that had allowed Nawaz to travel abroad, was now saying that the recent reports submitted by his party showed that his health condition was satisfactory.

"On the recommendations of the same board, the federal government has decided to bring Nawaz back to the country," she said.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, meanwhile, reacted strongly to the move, calling it illogical and unethical step on part of the government. He said the government had no legal authority to write any such letter. “This reflects [government’s] criminal intent and its nefarious designs,” he maintained.

The Islamabad High Court, he said, had given Nawaz an eight-week bail and directed him to approach Punjab government for an extension if needed. However, the application for an extension in bail has been rejected by the provincial government, said the opposition leader. “But we reserve the right to approach the IHC against the government’s action as directed by the court in its order,” he maintained.

Shehbaz said the government’s move was an open contravention of court orders and contempt of court. “[PM] Imran Khan is stooping to such lows in personal enmity and to politically victimise his opponent… these actions are resulting in making Pakistan a laughing stock,” he remarked.

He went as far as claiming that the attempt to create hurdles in Nawaz’s medical treatment in London was tantamount to his murder. “This failed government is playing with Nawaz Sharif’s health to avert public backlash,” he added.

“These illegal steps based on the government’s political enmity and vendetta will not dampen our spirits… we will use the basic human right of living in the light of law and court orders,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, talking to media in Lahore, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent Nawaz Sharif to London after giving him NRO and now he (Imran) is telling lies.