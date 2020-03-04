Calls of flour, sugar thieves roar in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Insults and chants of ‘sugar thief’, ‘flour thief’ and ‘medicines thief’ echoed in the Senate on Tuesday, as the opposition again pressed the government to share with it the FIA’s report on the wheat/flour crisis and accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of withholding the report to shield the perpetrators of the crisis.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani had to expunge several terms to restore order in the House.

So charged was the environment in the House that at one point PTI Senator Faisal Javed lunged towards the PML-N Parliamentary leader in the Senate Mushahidullah Khan, who accused the prime minister of pocketing a big chunk of the SKMT donations and being the ‘premier of thieves’.

Several senators, including the Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, Mir Kabeer Shahi, Behramand Tangi and some from the treasury timely moved in as well as the sergeant at arms to avert a possible brawl between the two.

A heated debate followed a presentation and adoption of the House standing committee on food security’s report on the crisis.

“He is yet to be born. Should I apologise to a larva,” remarked Mushahidullah Khan when he was asked to apologise to Senator Faisal. However, he took back one of his words on the request of the chair and urged the government not to place report in the House but cut down prices of flour, sugar, pulses and ghee.

Senator Mushahidullah claimed his party leaders had been granted bail, as they had done nothing wrong and the government also failed to prove corruption of even a penny, whereas the government had thieves in its ranks, who were being protected.

When he was interrupted repeatedly, he said if they did not allow the opposition to speak, then their prime minister would not be able to speak in the House.

“Your income has doubled; you have been brought into power that’s why we say you are selected ones. It is because of this that you don’t care about the poor, who need flour, sugar and pulses. These are out of the common man’s reach now. Stop day-dreaming and ask people how they feel about you,” the PML-N senator said.

Several opposition and treasury senators kept shouting which continued for at least 15 minutes.

During their brief speeches, the opposition senators demanded placement of the FIA report in the House.

The PML-N senator claimed that the FIA had named three persons: one female and two males with regard to the crisis. He said chants of sugar and flour thief had also reverberated in the cricket stadium.

The chair assured the opposition that the report would be placed in the Senate Committee of the Whole Meeting to be held shortly on food security and related matters.

Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz said the House had its own dignity and grace, which should be upheld by all the members and suggested that the chair should allow Senator Mushahidullah to resume his speech after some time in order to bring the temperatures down.

“Mushahidullah says something in emotions, which provokes others. We are bound by the House and party discipline,” he noted.

He said all thieves must be arrested.

PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz said they wanted to respect others and expected others to respect them as well.

He claimed that Senator Mushahidullah uttered such words which he would never like to use against him.

“It is not a place for ghunda-gardi (hooliganism). This is not a proper word used by the PML-N senator. The government timely intervened and the crisis was overcome within 4-5 days,” he said.

He contended that there should be counting of how many sugar mills were functioning in the provinces and who owned how many of them.

“There is a limit to patience. The report on crisis has been presented in the House and there is a demand that thieves be taken to task. The Leader of the House says that all must be arrested, which means the thief is in your ranks,” said Senator Maula Bukhsh Chandio adding that a pubic thief could not hide from public.

Senator Sherry Rehman, who is parliamentary leader of PPP, opposed the proposal for setting up a new body on the wheat related matters, saying there was no need for any new body in the presence of Passco and TCP.

She also pointed out that instead of blaming the provinces, it should be looked into that no federal body was functioning presently for coordination with provinces.

Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, who is chairman of the House Standing Committee on National Food Security, tabled the report on the wheat flour crisis in the House and said different factors contributed to the crisis. He noted that the Punjab government released 6,00000-7,00000 maunds of wheat to poultry feed mills when there was shortage in April and May, 2019 and during those months supply of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was stopped, leading to shortage and scare in the market in the province.

The report says the Sindh government did not procure wheat last year due to which the entire crop was purchased by the private sector leading to possible hoarding and affecting the public sector reserves.

The date pertaining to actual size of the crop, especially in Punjab, which should have been available by May 2019 was given in November 2019 and that was also not accurate while decisions were taken on the basis of this incorrect data, says the report.

It also says wheat procurement price in the public sector was not compatible with the open market price.

Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq said the committee report was no solution to the problem and urged the chair to summon the Senate Committee of the Whole Meeting, inviting all the concerned for deliberations and a way forward. He insisted that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) network was no solution to the problem.

PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rashid said they were not satisfied with the committee report. However, he noted that a massive quantity of wheat was given to the poultry sector, whereas previously wheat was never used in feed.

“People also resorted to hoarding for windfall profits. You need a massive space to store such huge quantities of wheat. They waited for six to eight months for profiteering. The wheat and sugar thieves must be exposed and punished,” he said and asked why the FIA report was being held back.

Earlier, during the question hour, the opposition senators protested the absence of ministers concerned and particularly slammed minister for interior for his absence. They also staged a token walkout from the House against this attitude of the government.