PM wants comprehensive strategy to deal with water pollution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday asked the Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam to prepare within 15 days a comprehensive strategy to deal with the water pollution challenge after consultations with the provinces. He was presiding over a meeting here in connection with combating water pollution, being caused by sewerage and filth in rivers and canals. Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Advisor on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officials from the Centre and Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were present in the meeting. The prime minister emphasized that the comprehensive strategy must be thrashed out with time lines and a roadmap so that doable recommendations should be implemented. He also directed that new industrial estates and private housing societies should install water treatment plants in line with the relevant laws, ensuring their efficient functioning. He contended that water pollution was an extremely serious matter, which was affecting not only people’s health but also the economy and therefore, it needed urgent attention. The meeting was informed that as per the World Bank estimates, about 40 percent deaths were being caused due to water pollution, causing various ailments, whereas environmental pollution was taking its toll on marine life. The prime minister was told that 93 percent water in the country was being used by the population, whereas 5 percent was being used for agriculture purposes and two percent for domestic purposes. Rivers Chenab, Kabul and Sindh were facing water pollution, whereas 60 million population of Pakistan was falling prey to underground water pollution. In Karachi alone, 90 percent under ground water was polluted while at municipal level, only 10 percent water was partially treated in different cities, whereas just one percent water was treated at industrial level. Moreover, the meeting was told that fertilizers for use in farming sector were also causing water pollution. However, the meeting was told that because of prime minister’s personal efforts, presently 75 percent population in Pakistan had awareness now about harmfulness of environmental pollution. In order to checking environmental pollution with reference to sewerage and garbage, as many as 36 projects were under consideration in Punjab with the support of the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and other international bodies.

