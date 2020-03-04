UAE schools closed for a month to control spread of coronavirus

DUBAI: Schools and universities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will close starting Sunday for a month to contain the spread of Covid-19, the UAE Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday. According to UAE official news agency WAM the UAE Education Ministry announced early start of spring vacation for schools. Education institutions will now be off from March 8 to 29, the ministry announced. The move forms part of "preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and in line with efforts and measures taken at the national level, aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19)," an official statement said. Schools’ spring break, which was due to begin on March 29, will instead begin on March 8 in the Emirates and last two weeks. According to the UAE Education Ministry, the distance learning will be carried out during the remaining two weeks when pupils will work from home. The 'Learn from Afar' programme, which will be implemented from March 22 to April 5, is due to be trailed in select public schools on Wednesday. Meanwhile, sterilization programme for educational facilities will be carried out in all schools, buses and universities during the four week break.