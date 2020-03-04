close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
March 4, 2020

Ali Wazir booked

National

 
March 4, 2020

BBy Our correspondent

CHARSADDA: Local police have lodged a case against MNA Ali Wazir for inciting people and and criticising institutions of the country at a rally in Charsadda the other day. The Prang police have registered the FIR against Ali Wazir under different sections of law. The MNA, however, is yet to be arrested.

