Dacoits tortured, handed over to police

FAISALABAD: Some people tortured two alleged dacoits before handing them over to Rail Bazaar police.

The alleged robbers came to a tyre shop of M Anwar outside Karkhana Bazaar and held the owner at gunpoint. They also made two customers - Shahid Khalil and Munir Ahmad - hostage and snatched Rs 135,000 from them. In the meantime, the shopkeeper and customers raised an alarm. To it, the people rushed to the spot and overpowered the robbers and severely tortured them before handing them over to the police. The robbers were identified as Adnan of Chak 203/RB and Sahil Masih alias Dil Nawaz of Chak 57/RB, Shahkot.

Power shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

