Govt’s focus on arrest of PML-N leaders: Abbasi

HARIPUR: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was more concerned about arresting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s leadership than putting the country on the track to development.

He was talking to reporters during a visit to Julian village after a visit to the stupa along with a foreign delegation. Former PM-N MPA from Taxila Umar Farooq and some foreigners were also present on the occasion. The former premier said that Imran Khan and his ministers had developed PML-N phobia and utilising all their energies on arresting PML-N leadership instead of focusing on development in the country.

The former premier termed the Imran Khan-led government as one of the most inefficient and incapable. “Its ill-policies have multiplied the miseries of the people,” he added. He said that the PTI's government had brought the purchasing power of people to zero level. “The people have been deprived of the benefit of reduction in the prices of petroleum products internationally,” he added. About promoting cultural tourism, Abbasi said that for taping the potential to the maximum, the government must ensure providing maximum facilities to the tourists especially the carpeting of roads leading to different stupas in Haripur. Assistant Director Archaeology and in-charge Nikra Bungalow Museum Khanpur, Nooruddin, welcomed the former premier and his delegates. The delegation was briefed about the 2nd century Bhuddhist monastery located in Julian village.