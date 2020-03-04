22 food points sealed, 14,500 litre milk discarded

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority continues action against manufactures of adulterated food.

In an action in Pindi Bhattian, it tested 28,200 litre milk and 14,500 litre was disposed of after it was found contaminated with harmful chemicals. The PFA sealed 22 food points and imposed more than Rs0.8 million fine on dozens of food business operators during its routine inspection operation across Punjab. PFA sealed Gulzar Spices unit in Khanawal for selling adulterated spices. Two general stores were shut down for selling expired food items and poor storage system. A meat safety team sealed Al-Khair Poultry Service and Supplier in Multan owing to sale of unhygienic meat. In Bahawalpur, PFA sealed a production unit of Rohi Bread over incomplete labelling, stinky environment and an abundance of insects. An enforcement team of PFA raided Fri Chicks in Faisalabad and sealed it due to using dirty oil for frying goods and the presence of insects’ filth on packing material. PFA Lailpur Team closed down Al-Masoom Atta Chaki at Barkat Chowk over failure its salt samples and founded junk material. In Chinniot, Amman Ullah Khoya unit was sealed by PFA for using vegetable ghee in the manufacturing of khoya and worst condition of hygiene. In Rawalpindi, food teams shut down Islamabad General Store for selling expired and loose tainted spices while TEVTA College’s Canteen was sealed over non-compliance of instructions. The PFA Attock team also sealed three eateries for failing to meet the hygienic working environment. The PFA Chakwal team raided Noor Awan Hotel for selling adulterated milk. The PFA Gujranwala team raided American Bakers and sealed it for expired eatables. Two paan shops were also sealed for selling gutka and poor cleanliness.

In another raid, the food safety team shut down Zamzama Restaurant owing to use of rancid oil and untraceable non-food graded colours. Similarly, the PFA Hafizabad team sealed Akram Hotel and Haneef Juice Corner for not paying the licence fee and over failure to adopt food safety standards. The team also stopped the production of Haneef Juice Corner. Nagra Mart was sealed by PFA for selling expired food in Sialkot. A dairy safety teams of raided Allah Daad Khoya Unit in Sargodha and sealed it. Mianwali City School’s canteen was sealed due to using styrofoam and presence of pests. The provincial food regulatory body discarded a huge quantity of unwholesome food including 2,460kg adulterated chickpea, 190 litre tainted milk, 23kg pulses, 20kg khoya and expired drinks.