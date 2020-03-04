AGP ‘rejects’ ministry’s stance about gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD: The office of the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) has extended its legal opinion about North South Gas Pipeline Project, rejecting the stance of the ministry of petroleum about Russian companies.

Sources said AGP office has maintained in its opinion that the objections raised by the ministry about a Russian company, TMK, are unfounded and baseless, and this company has potential to materialize this project.

The AGP office has given negative opinion about the other Russian company, ETK, and maintained, in consultation with a US and a British company, that ETK has neither capability nor any potential to complete the project as this company has no experience to accomplish such a mammoth project. The AGP office said there is no bar on TMK company but there are restrictions on ETK, while the Russian company TMK is placed on watch list. PM’s Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said this information is incorrect, and advised this correspondent to contact the spokesperson of ministry of petroleum for more information. The ministry’s spokesperson and the secretary avoided speaking on the matter.