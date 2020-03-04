Ex-DC’s son still not recovered: ATC adjourns case till 11th

MULTAN: Anti-Terrorism Court-II has adjourned ex-deputy commissioner’s son abduction case till March 11 on Tuesday, court officials said.

Talking to this correspondent, petitioner’s counsel Syed Athar Shah Bokhari and Shahzad Hassan Awan said the court had sought reply from foreign ministry for making arrangements for video link statement of abductee and the ministry would submit detailed reply by March 11, they said.

Earlier, a retired deputy commissioner and local resident Munir Badar Awan filed his petition for safe recovery of his son Mahr Munir. The petitioner stated in his petition that he has been searching for his kidnapped son for the last five years. His son Mehr Munir was kidnapped for ransom by a gang of influential people including a PTI MPA. Ex-DC had paid a ransom of Rs12 million to the kidnappers for the release of his son who is now in Australia. Anti-Terrorism Court No.2 Multan had adjourned the hearing of this case till March 3. A senior lawyer of the prosecution Syed Athar Shah Bukhari said what a pity that this case was being proceeded for the last five years. He suggested that the court should record the statement of the victim Mehr Munir through video-link/skype from Australia with the help of ministry of foreign affairs and Pakistani embassy in Sydney for the identification of the person on line.

Explaining the details, the lawyer Athar Shah Bukhari said Police Station Chehalyak had registered a case No.643/15 under Section 365-A & 7 ATA against PTI MPA Zaheeruddin Khan Alizai, Muhammad Mubashar Chaudhry son of Eisar Ahmed, Mian Farzand Ali Gouheer son of Ghulam Muhammad, Nasir Ali Nagra, Muhammad Yasin son of Nazir Ahmed, Zahid Pathan, Ms Yasmin Ahmed d/o Ahmed Shah, Ehtesham Ali son of Hayat Khan, Rana Jehanzeb alias Tipu son of Rana Amjad Khan, policeman, Asghar Ali (SI), Abid Rasul (SI), Mian Khalil Ahmed son of Muhammad Ashiq (SHO). All the policemen were dismissed from service when they were found guilty of conniving with the kidnappers in committing the crime. The ATC adjourned the case till March 11 and sought reply from foreign ministry for recording abductee’s video link statement from Australia.