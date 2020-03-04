Naval SEASPARK-20 exercises conclude in high note

ISLAMABAD: The live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles from various fleet combat platforms including surface, sub-surface platform and aviation units of Pakistan Navy was the hallmark of the SEASPARK-20 exercise which concluded in North Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza was the chief guest at culmination of the Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK-20 in North Arabian Sea.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) along with other senior military officials also witnessed the fire power display. The exercise displays Pakistan Navy’s intent to maintain highest state of readiness and combat potential to ensure seaward defence and protection of maritime interests of Pakistan during peace and war. Assets of Pakistan Army and PAF also participated in the exercise highlighting the synergy at tri-services level, the ISPR said on Tuesday. The naval chief underscored that Pakistan Navy is ready to thwart any aggression posed by enemy. He reiterated the resolve that Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to ensure seaward defence and safeguard national maritime frontiers against wider threat spectrum.

Chairman JCSC expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.