Kremlin critic Navalny says bank accounts frozen

MOSCOW: Russia´s main opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that authorities had frozen all of his bank accounts and those of his family, including his elderly parents.

The 43-year-old anti-corruption blogger, who has emerged as President Vladimir Putin´s most prominent critic, accused the Russian authorities of seeking to strangle him financially at a time when the Kremlin appears to be seeking to consolidate power during a sensitive transition period.

“All accounts have been blocked,” Navalny said on Twitter.His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh told AFP that the accounts had been frozen due to a money-laundering probe against Navalny´s Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Navalny said that because of the blocked accounts his daughter, who is a student at Stanford University, was without money and that his retired parents could not receive their pensions.“This is quite unpleasant, I won´t deny it. My parents are elderly people, pensioners,” he wrote in a blog post.

“My child is studying at the other end of the planet by herself — she´s been left without a single cent.”He added that his son no longer had access to his savings account.

Investigators last summer launched a money-laundering probe into Navalny´s foundation, which seeks donations from the public, accusing it of taking money that was procured illegally.In August, a Moscow district court froze 75 million rubles ($1.1 million) held in accounts by the foundation and staff members.

Navalny said his personal accounts had until now remained untouched.Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny´s foundation, said authorities had also blocked the bank accounts of his family. Navalny said on Tuesday the Kremlin was retaliating against his “smart voting” campaign, which saw a number of Kremlin-friendly candidates lose their seats in local elections last September.