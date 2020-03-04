US TV anchor retires on airafter harassment claims

NEW YORK: Veteran US television anchor Chris Matthews announced his retirement live on air and apologized for his conduct after sexual harassment claims and a public backlash sparked by his election coverage. Matthews spent decades grilling political leaders on his nightly political talk show “Hardball” but found himself in the spotlight after a former guest accused him of regularly making inappropriate remarks. The host´s behavior had “undermined” political columnist Laura Bassett´s ability to do her job, she wrote in a GQ magazine article last week. Bassett chronicled several harassment allegations leveled at Matthews over the years, including a reprimand issued by his employer MSNBC three years ago for inappropriate comments about a female colleague in 1999.