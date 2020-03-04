Chile capital rocked by violent anti-govt rallies

SANTIAGO: Chile´s capital has been rocked by its worst anti-government violence in weeks after stone-throwing protesters clashed with police in running battles across the city.

Demonstrators returned to Santiago´s Plaza Italia on Monday to rally against economic inequality and condemn the government of right-wing billionaire president Sebastian Pinera. By nightfall a group of hooded men clashed with riot officers in nearby streets, hurling rocks and firing projectiles with slingshots. Elsewhere in the city protesters built barricades and set them alight before being dispersed by police using tear gas and water cannons. More than 30 people have died since protests began last October with the announcement of a modest hike in metro transport fares.