Syrian pilot killed as Turkey downs warplane

BEIRUT: A Turkish fighter jet Tuesday downed a Syrian regime warplane in the northwestern Idlib province and the pilot was killed, a monitoring group said.
It was the third such downing in three days amid escalating fighting between Turkish forces and Syria´s Russian- and Iranian-backed regime.A missile fired by Syrian regime forces on the city of Idlib, meanwhile, killed nine civilians in the province of the same name that is Syria´s last opposition bastion.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad´s forces have since December battled to retake the jihadist-dominated stronghold, where Ankara backs some rebel groups.The deadly offensive has caused almost a million people to flee their homes and shelters, and triggered a direct Turkish military intervention last week.
A Turkish F-16 downed the regime plane over Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor and a source at the Turkish defence ministry said.The Britain-based monitor said it was not clear if the pilot was killed during the downing or afterwards by opposition fighters, and that his body was mutilated.
