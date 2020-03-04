Maxwell rejoins Lancashire for T20 Blast

LONDON: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has agreed to rejoin Lancashire for this season’s T20 Blast, the English county side announced on Monday.

Maxwell played for Lancashire in last season’s competition and was voted as the club’s T20 Player of the Year as they reached the quarter-finals. Maxwell hit 305 runs and took six wickets, as well as eight catches in the tournament.

“Last season was one of the best summers of cricket I have ever experienced and I cannot wait to return to Emirates Old Trafford in 2020,” Maxwell told Lancashire’s website on Monday.

“We were very unfortunate not to progress further after dominating the North Group and I was so impressed with the talent inside the changing room. I’m very confident we can improve on the quarter-final finish of 2019.

“I have been keeping in touch with the lads ever since I departed in September and I’m already excited to catch up with everyone when I arrive in May.” Maxwell will play in at least the first eight fixtures of Lancashire’s campaign, before resuming international duty.