Fatima wins first place in taekwondo competition

ISLAMABAD: Fatima grab­bed top position in the 49kg taekwondo competition of the Women Sports Festival that got under way here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Tuesday.

Esha and Sidra secured second and third positions, respectively.

PSB Eleven beat ISWA 15-11 in netball event. Sakeena and Karima scored 8 and 7 goals respectively for the winning team while Hura scored 6 goals and Darkhata 5 goals for the runners-up.

Islamabad Stars edged out Rawalpindi Stars 7-5 in hockey match as Sidra scored 4 and Chman hit 3 goals for Islamabad Star. Saira and Asma scored 3 and 2 goals respectively for the losing team. Baseball and table tennis events will be held today (Wednesday). The concluding ceremony of the festival will be held on March 8 at Rodham Hall.