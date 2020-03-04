S Africa ready to take on Aussies, says Tryon

SYDNEY: South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon said her team was playing Australia at the perfect time as their semi-final clash with the hosts was decided Tuesday at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Proteas’ place at the top of Group B was confirmed as they took a point with no play possible against the West Indies at Sydney Showground, setting up a clash with the hosts at the SCG.

South Africa have shown signs they’ve learnt from semi-final slip-ups gone past and Tryon says they’re ready to take on the reigning champions in their own backyard.

“We’re pleased with our group stage, we’ve played really good cricket and the maturity we’ve shown has been nice to see,” said the hard-hitting all-rounder.

“There’s going to be a lot of emotion around the semi-final, it’s Australia’s home ground and we know there’s going to be a big crowd.

“We’ve just got to stay in our space. We want to play the world champions, and we’ve wanted to play them for a while now.

“To face them in a semi-final is probably the biggest game for us.”

Dane van Niekerk’s side have never beaten Australia in any form of the game, losing in all four of their Women’s T20 World Cup meetings and in 13 of their 15 ODI clashes.

The washout in Sydney was a disappointing end to West Indies’ World Cup campaign that saw them beat only Thailand and lose to England and Pakistan.

Vice-captain Anisa Mohammed, who would have stood in for injured Stafanie Taylor had the game gone ahead, felt the abandoned game was an opportunity missed.

“It was disappointing to leave before the semi-finals and we would have liked to have played tonight to go home with a win,” she said.

“We’d liked to have had the chance to prove ourselves and we’re playing South Africa in a couple of months, so we’d liked to have gone into that competition with a win.

“There are some positives from the tournament — we fielded well and looked good as a bowling unit, going back we’re going to have to work on our batting.

“Players have to pick themselves up and as much as management can give advice, it’s up to the players to perform on the day.”