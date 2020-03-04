Pakistan, Thailand match washed out

SYDNEY: Thailand posted their highest Twenty20 International score at the World Cup Tuesday, but it proved to be in vain with their clash against Pakistan abandoned because of rain.

Qualifiers Thailand had lost all three of their previous games in their first appearance at the tournament, with a highest total of 82. But, after winning the toss at Sydney Showground, they stunned Pakistan with their aggressive batting approach, racing to 150-3 off 20 overs.

Pakistan, who upset West Indies in their opening game before losing the next two, would have needed their record run chase to win but the game was abandoned before they could face a ball, and the points shared. Natthakan Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham posted the second highest opening partnership of the tournament, 93, before Boo­ch­atham fell for 44. Chantam made 56 with some late big-hitting from Nannapat Khoncharoenkai and Chanida Sutthiruang ensuring Tha­il­and passed their previous record of 133-8 rec­orded a­g­a­­i­nst the Net­­­h­er­lands last ye­ar.

For Pak­istan, the cu­rt­ain came d­o­­­wn on what has been a mixed Wom­en’s T20 Wor­l­d Cup. Victo­ry over West Indies represented a good start but disappointing defeats to England and South Africa saw them eliminated prior to their final match.

Captain Javeria Khan — who replaced injured Bismah Maroof as skipper — is well aware of the gap to the top teams but believes they know what they need to do to come out firing in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021.

“We need to learn that if you’re on top we should stay on top,” she said. “And we need to practise it more, help us stay on top and rectify things where we’re going wrong.

“I think we need to work really hard because this World Cup has pro­ven many thi­n­gs to us, th­at we have improved as a team a lot and we have shown promise.

“But real mistakes were happening, we need to understand and realise how it needs to be done.”

Skipper Sornnarin Tippoch believes Thailand’s final ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 innings is a statement of what to expect in their cricketing future.

Openers Natthakan Cha­ntam (56) and Nattaya Booc­hatham (44) led the way in a stunning exhibition at the Sydney Showground, their partnership of 93 setting the foundations for a total of 150-3.

Their bid to defend the score and pick up a maiden Women’s T20 World Cup win was curtailed by the rain but the bad weather didn’t dampen the skipper’s spirits in their tournament closer.

“We just knew we had to put it all out there and try to play our best cricket,” said Tippoch. “It’s a game that we want people to remember us by, not just through press conference and saying we didn’t rock up, we didn’t show up.

“I think this game really put things into perspective of how well we can deal with situations and how well we prepared for the tournament.