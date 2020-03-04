Global auto standards urged

KARACHI: Local automakers on Tuesday urged the government to take cue from the international practices while laying down standards for the automotive industry in Pakistan.

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) officials came up with these suggestions after attending a Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) meeting, chaired by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, a statement issued by the trade body said. Abdul Waheed, Director General PAMA, in the statement said WP29 (World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations article (Working Party 29)) was the way in order to obtain global recognition of Pakistani products made in compliance with European standards.

“Hence the government needs to provide sustainable quality conformance and upgrade PSQCA testing facilities to support to national economy, which to date authority has failed to build.”