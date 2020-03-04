Private sector credit expected to accelerate amid rate cut hopes

ISLAMABAD: Private sector credit offtake that was repressed in the past couple of months is showing a sign of catching momentum and expected to ratchet up amid an expected fall in interest rates following latest benign inflation numbers, economists said.

The central bank’s data showed that the private sector borrowed Rs194.69 billion between July 1, 2019 and February 21, 2020. Though the figure was 67.6 percent less than Rs600.6 billion that was borrowed in the corresponding period a year earlier, a cursory look at the data showed that private sector credit has been increasing with the passage of time.

In early months of the current fiscal year, the businesses had stopped borrowing from banks and instead they were retiring their loans. But, now again the pace of borrowing is seen catching speed, the data showed.

Economists said business sentiments are gradually converting from negative to positive with an optimism that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would cut the benchmark interest rates while keeping the declining inflation reading in view.

“Increase in private sector will positively affect the economic activities, while reduction in government borrowing will encourage the private sector and also help in controlling the monetary expansion and ultimately rein in inflation,” an economist said.

In December 2019, large scale manufacturing sector posted 9.66 percent growth, the highest reading since April 2018 when it was recorded at 10.79 percent.

Major export-led industries, including textile, food and beverages and leather products posted positive growth. In July-February, borrowing from public sectors enterprises (PSEs) went down sizably, as they retired Rs8.1 billion as against Rs117.9 billion borrowed in corresponding period of the last year.

The government’s borrowing for budgetary support from the SBP declined 151 percent. It retired Rs757 billion of its loan of the central bank as opposed to Rs1.487 trillion it borrowed in the corresponding period of last year.

The government was obligated to discontinue borrowing from the central bank, under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program signed last year. IMF agreed to lend $6 billion to Pakistan under a three-year extended fund facility.

Interestingly, contrary to last fiscal, the government has reduced its reliance on the central bank’s borrowing for ‘monetisation’ of budget deficit, which is a good omen for capping inflation, analysts said.

Pace of broad money slightly increased, touching 3.55 percent (Rs631.4 billion) in the period under review, from 1.48 percent (Rs236.8 billion) in the corresponding period a year earlier. However, it was much lower than the volumes recorded over the years. In FY2018, the M2’s addition was Rs1.416 trillion and in FY2019, it was Rs1.8 trillion (or 11.26 percent of total stock). By June-end 2019, the total stock of M2 was Rs17.8 trillion.

The SBP data further showed that net domestic and foreign assets (NDA and NFA) are the two major components of the M2. Interestingly, the NFA, which indicates the value of the assets Pakistan owns abroad while excluding domestic assets by foreigners, has improved. During the period in the report, NFA increased to Rs1.09 trillion as against negative Rs844.6 billion a year earlier.

NDA, which comprises claims on the central government, PSEs, private sector and others, declined more than 140 percent during the period. NDA was recorded at minus Rs465.5 billion in last year’s June-end as against positive Rs1.08 trillion last year. The reduction mainly came from the government retiring its debts of the SBP.