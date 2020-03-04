CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs12bln

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday approved seven socioeconomic projects worth Rs12.23 billion and recommended five worth Rs158.230 billion to Ecnec for consideration.

The decisions were taken during a meeting presided over by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jehanzeb Khan. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present at the meeting.

The meeting discussed projects related to energy, higher education, information technology, science and technology, transport and communications and water resources.

CDWP approved a project related to energy, “evacuation of power from 660 megawatts Lucky Electric coal-fired power plant at Port Qasim”, worth Rs1.315 billion. The project envisages construction of 500 kilovolts of double circuit transmission line.

The CDWP approved a project, related to manufacturing of bio-products using synthetic biology and metabolic engineering technology, worth Rs1.439 billion. Another project, phase-1 of smart university transformation through smart classrooms, worth Rs2.330 billion was also approved.

The CDWP further approved a project related to information technology, namely “extension of Islamabad hospital management information system and networking facilities to children hospital”. The project is estimated to cost Rs59.732 million.

The CDWP approved a project, “Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technology”, worth Rs3.281 billion.

A project related to transport and communication, namely construction of 54 kilometres road from Nagar Sharif to Suntsar was approved with an estimated cost of Rs1.256 billion. The revised project envisaged construction of 54 kilometres long and four metres wide single carriage way with provision of two metres wide shoulders from Nagor Sharif to Suntsar in Gwadar district.

The CDWP approved a project worth Rs2.545 billion related to water resources, “increasing storage capacity and improvement in command area of Tanda Dam district Kohat”.

The CDWP recommended a project, phase-1 of advanced skills development through international scholarships, to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for consideration. An estimated cost of the knowledge economy’s project is Rs12.460 billion.

Another project, dualisation and rehabilitation of 208.19 kilometres DG Khan-DI Khan section, worth Rs53.354 billion was referred to the Ecnec. The project’s main objective was the contraction of additional 2–lane and widening/rehabilitation of existing 2-lane carriageway of Indus Highway N-55.

The CDWP referred two projects namely, “construction of Rajanpur-DG Khan section As 4-Lane highway of N-55 (121.59km)”, worth Rs33.946 billion and 221.95 kilometres Indus Highway additional carriageway project (Shikarpur-Rajanpur section) worth Rs47.512 billion to Ecnec. Two projects of transport and communications worth Rs10.956 billion were referred to Ecnec.