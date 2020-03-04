close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

PFF NC meeting held

Sports

Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

LAHORE: The first meeting of the Provincial and Regional FAs was held under the supervision of PFF normalization committee (NC). The composition of the provincial FAs of Islamabad and Sindh also took place during the day. The Islamabad FA NC includes M Zaman – Chairman, Shafqat Raza – Secretary, Syed Muqbil Hussain Naqvi, Ghulam Mujtaba. Sindh FA NC have Kh Obaid Ilyas – Chairman, Riaz Ahmed – Secretary, Khurram K. Jamali, Qasim Jamal, M Danish, Najaf Iqbal Hussain.

