PTF installs floodlights for Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has spent extra Rs one million to install floodlights for the court at the Pakistan Sports Complex where the Davis Cup Play Off tie against Slovenia will be played on March 6-7. Salim Saifullah Khan, president PTF confirmed that according to ITF Davis Cup Committee requirements, lights were mandatory for the two-day tie. “Earlier, there were no such requirements but when ITF intimated us, we have made special arrangements and installed lights costing us around Rs one million. It also includes latest court covers meant to keep the place dry in case of expected rains that are forecast for the next few days,” he said.