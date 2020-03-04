Coaching training course ends

LAHORE: A national coaching training course organized by the Army Sports Directorate with technical cooperation and assistance of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) at Mehfooz Shaheed Garrison concluded here on Tuesday. This 5-day course was attended by the 52 coaches from army and other departments. These qualified national coaches will now contribute a lot in the development and promotion of our National athletics, said M Zafar, secretary AFP and added that they will be selected and nominated for the level I coaches course of World Athletics (IAAF) on the bases of their performance in this course. The course was conducted by Rafique Ahmed level II lecturer World Athletics as Course Director and Lt Col Ghulam Shabbir Anjum Level I Lecturer World Athletics as lecturer/organizer of the course. For the closing ceremony of the course M Zafar, Secretary General AFP and Col Asif Dar, international wrestling coach were the guests of ceremony and distributed certificates among the course participants. Some pictures of the closing ceremony are attached.