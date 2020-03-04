Women Sports Festival begins

ISLAMABAD: Fatima got top position in the 49kg Women Sports Festival Taekwondo event that got under way at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday. Esha obtained second position, Sidra secured third position and Ayesha bagged fourth position. The event is being held in connection with World Women Day. In the netball event, PSB Eleven defeated ISWA by 15-11 goals. Skina and Karima scored 8 and 7 goals each for the winning team while Hura scored six goals and Darkhata scored 5 goals for runner up team. In the hockey match, Islamabad Stars defeated Rawalpindi Stars by 7-5 goals. Sidra and Chaman scored 4 and 3 goals respectively for Islamabad Stars while Saira and Asma netted 3 and 2 goals each for the losing team.