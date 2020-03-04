Lloris to miss FA Cup tie

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur will still be without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for their FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Norwich City, manager Jose Mourinho confirmed on Tuesday.

The France international has still to recover from the groin problem that saw him miss the weekend’s Premier League loss to Wolves ahead of the visit of the Canaries on Wednesday. Lloris has joined star striker Harry Kane, South Korea forward Son Heung-min and midfielder Moussa Sissoko on Spurs’ injury list, although Mourinho hopes he will be available again for this weekend’s league match at Burnley. Teenage rising star Troy Parrott could feature against Norwich, however, with the 18-year-old striker set to be on the bench at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.