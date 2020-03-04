WC debacle: Pak women cricketers asked not to lose heart

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday advised its national women’s team not to lose heart after their failure to qualify for their maiden semi-final in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Seventh-ranked Pakistan clinically defeated 2016 champions and fifth-ranked West Indies in their opener but then lost back-to-back matches against number-two ranked 2007 champions England and sixth-ranked South Africa.

Pakistan’s final league match in Group-B against Thailand was washed out after the 11th ranked had set the green shirts a 151-run target. Urooj Mumtaz, Chair of the women’s selection committee said: “The impressive eight-wicket victory against the West Indies, had given all of us the hope that the Pakistan national women's team will qualify for the semi-finals. So, from that perspective, it was disappointing to see the girls finish with three points.

“The absence of the captain, Bismah Maroof, for the South Africa fixture due to a fracture in her right thumb affected the team's combination and moral. Bismah brings vast experience and stability in the batting line along with impressive qualities as a leader, both of which were severely missed in the remaining games. “Nevertheless, we are satisfied to see that the girls are continuing to progress by making strides in the upward direction. The experience and exposure gained from this tournament will certainly help the players improve further and narrow the gap with the top sides.”

Pakistan’s eight-wicket victory over the West Indies was only their seventh in 28 matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup since 2009. Their previous wins were against India (2012 and 2016), Ireland (2014 and 2018), Sri Lanka (2014) and Bangladesh (2016). “In the 50-over ICC Women's Championship 2017-2020, Pakistan are fifth on the points table - ahead of New Zealand and the West Indies.