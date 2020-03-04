SA girls face Aussies in T20 WC semis

SYDNEY: South Africa will face defending champions Australia in the women’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals after their match against the West Indies was washed out Tuesday, leaving India to take on England.

The Proteas needed to avoid defeat against the already-eliminated West Indies to top Group B and with the match in Sydney abandoned without a ball being bowled, they earned a point to ensure that happened.

"I couldn’t have asked for better, our first goal coming here was to get to the semi-finals," said skipper Dane van Niekerk. "Generally in these tournaments, we’ve lost at crucial times, whereas in this tournament, whenever we’ve been down we’ve got up again. It’s nice that everything is slowly but surely coming together."

South Africa have never beaten four-time champions Australia, who suffered a big blow Tuesday with star allrounder Ellyse Perry ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. "What better way to do it (beat Australia) than in a World Cup semi-final. We’re not used to the bigger-stage games, but hopefully everything comes together for us," she added ahead of the match in Sydney on Thursday. Group B runners-up England, the 2009 champions, play unbeaten Group A winners India on the same day.

Women's T20 WC points table

Group A

Team M W L Pts NRR

Ind 4 4 0 8 0.979

Aus 4 3 1 6 0.971

NZ 4 2 2 4 0.364

SL 4 1 3 2 -0.404

BD 4 0 4 0 -1.908

Group B

SA 4 3 0 7 2.226

Eng 4 3 1 6 2.291

WI 4 1 2 3 -0.654

Pak 4 1 2 3 -0.761

Thi 4 0 3 1 -3.992.