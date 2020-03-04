Women’s Day function

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar has said that no country can progress without empowering the women.
She stated this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Women’s Day and later talking to reporters here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that federal and Punjab governments were enabling the women to excel and taking effective steps for their employment.
LAHORE:Wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar has said that no country can progress without empowering the women.
She stated this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Women’s Day and later talking to reporters here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that federal and Punjab governments were enabling the women to excel and taking effective steps for their employment.