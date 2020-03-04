close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

Women's Day function

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

LAHORE:Wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar has said that no country can progress without empowering the women.

She stated this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Women’s Day and later talking to reporters here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that federal and Punjab governments were enabling the women to excel and taking effective steps for their employment.

