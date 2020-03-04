Women on Wheels at Kinnaird College

Lahore:Women on Wheels (WoW) launched its initiative in Lahore at Kinnaird College on Tuesday. More than 150 girls registered with WoW to learn how to drive motorcycle. A motorcycle company has trained master trainers who are going to train the girls to drive motorbikes after end of their mid-term exams on March 15. Salman Sufi Foundation has already trained 5,000 women to drive motorbikes.