close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

Women on Wheels at Kinnaird College

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

Lahore:Women on Wheels (WoW) launched its initiative in Lahore at Kinnaird College on Tuesday. More than 150 girls registered with WoW to learn how to drive motorcycle. A motorcycle company has trained master trainers who are going to train the girls to drive motorbikes after end of their mid-term exams on March 15. Salman Sufi Foundation has already trained 5,000 women to drive motorbikes.

Latest News

More From Lahore