Wed Mar 04, 2020
Obituary

Lahore

 
March 4, 2020

Daily Jang reporter Nauman Mansoori’s mother, Begum Musharraf Kamal, has passed away. Her funeral prayers would be held in the lawn of Punjab University Jamia Mosque at 11am today (Wednesday). The funeral procession would be taken out from 99 Ali Block, New Garden Town at 10.30am. She was sister-in-law of noted columnist Dr Mujahid Mansoori.

