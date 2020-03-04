Canal Festival

LAHORE:In connection with the ongoing Spring Festival, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), on Tuesday, released 15 floats in the city canal from Jail Road to Mall Road. Officials said the Canal Festival will be launched in the next two days. They said canal festival will replicate culture of Pakistan and work for electrical decorations has been started at the spot. They said PHA had started preparations for the Canal Festival while 15 floats from Jail Road to Mall Road are live.