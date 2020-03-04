Tree plantation

LAHORE:Tree plantation campaign at Alhamra was launched by Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with Forest department Punjab. Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul- Hassan Chohan and Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, Director Arts and Culture and other senior officers inaugurated the campaign at Alhamra.

Saplings were planted in Burney’s Garden of Alhamra. On the occasion, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that forests protect our nature and environment to prevent gases emissions. He stressed the need for growing more trees and promoting tree plantation saying that it is social responsibility of every citizen to take part in the tree plantation. He said more extensive tree plantation was drastically needed in the country to combat pollution.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that tree plantation was the way to meet challenges of environmental change. He said the tree plantation campaign would be continued for the whole month. He said, “We are fulfilling the promise of making Pakistan clean and green.”