close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

MoU to promote art

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

LAHORE :University of Education (UOE) and Lahore Art Council have signed an MoU, according to which, both parties will work together for the promotion of art and culture.

UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Executive Director of Lahore Art Council Ather Ali Khan signed the MoU on behalf of their respectively organisations. According to the MoU, both parties will work together for the promotion of art and culture through various activities such as organising seminars, conferences, drama festival, music performances and literary fora. Both the sides agreed to share their facilities with each other for the promotion of cultural activities. The University of Education will arrange training for the staff of Lahore Art Council in the field of HR, Accounts, Audit and Information Technology etc.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said universities could play a vital role in the promotion and preservation of culture. We are proud to have aesthetically good cultural values which should be promoted, he added.

Latest News

More From Lahore