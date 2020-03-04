MoU to promote art

LAHORE :University of Education (UOE) and Lahore Art Council have signed an MoU, according to which, both parties will work together for the promotion of art and culture.

UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Executive Director of Lahore Art Council Ather Ali Khan signed the MoU on behalf of their respectively organisations. According to the MoU, both parties will work together for the promotion of art and culture through various activities such as organising seminars, conferences, drama festival, music performances and literary fora. Both the sides agreed to share their facilities with each other for the promotion of cultural activities. The University of Education will arrange training for the staff of Lahore Art Council in the field of HR, Accounts, Audit and Information Technology etc.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said universities could play a vital role in the promotion and preservation of culture. We are proud to have aesthetically good cultural values which should be promoted, he added.