Govt urged to withdraw petroleum tax

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has lambasted the government over up to 106 percent increase in the rate of petroleum development levy.

Addressing a leadership training workshop of the General Council of the National Labour Federation at Mansoora, he demanded the government immediately withdraw the tax to provide relief to the people. The JI leader said the prices of the petroleum products witnessed a record decline in the international market but the government instead of passing the relief to the public imposed heavy levy on the POL products.

Sirajul Haq said it had been expected that the petroleum prices went down by Rs20 per litre after decrease in international prices. But, he regretted, the rulers took it as an opportunity to earn Rs10 billion per month instead of providing relief to already inflation-hit people. He said labourers were the main victims of the government policy as they were unable to meet their both ends in the prevailing situation. The earning opportunities, he said, vanished from the market and thousands lost their jobs in past few months.

Talking about the dismal condition of women labourers at workplaces, he alleged that the government failed to provide protection to them. Women workers, he added, were underpaid and their duty timing was not fixed. He said lack of education facilities for girls in different areas were major issue. He highlighted the need for establishing women universities in all major cities. He said strict laws should be made to ensure protection and safety of the woman in society. Meanwhile, JI Deputy Chief Liaqat Baloch presided over a meeting of the committee of Tehreek-e-Riast-e-Madina of Milli Yakjehti Council at Mansoora. A decision was made to launch a countrywide movement to turn the country a Madina-like state.