11th anniversary of cops martyred in Sri Lankan team attack observed

LAHORE:The 11th death anniversary of six police jawans who laid down their lives while protecting the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009 was observed here on Tuesday.

The death anniversaries were held at the graves of the martyrs. They had laid down their lives while protecting the Sri Lankan cricket team at Liberty Chowk in 2009. Smartly turned-out contingents presented salute and laid floral wreaths on the graves of the martyred jawans. Police officers, jawans and family members of the martyred cops attended the event.

IG: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastagir has issued orders to the officers concerned for smooth functioning of Khidmat Markaz Global Portal and facilitation of the overseas Pakistanis.

In this regard, Internal Accountability Bureau (IAB) of CPO has issued standing order in the light of these directions. The notification bearing detailed SOPs has been sent from the additional IG IAB to CCPO, Lahore, all RPOs, additional inspector general of police, Special Branch Punjab and all DPOs. It has further been directed the officers to implement the SOPs completely.

In a standing order regarding working of police Khidmat Markaz Global Portal, it has been said that Prime Minister Imran khan Inaugurated Khidmat Markaz Global Portal on February 15 for providing facilities to Pakistanis residing aboard. By this global portal the Pakistanis living in foreign countries will be able to get six facilities, including verification of national status, acquisition of character certificate, registrations of tenants, registration of crime report, acquisition of copy of FIR and verification of employees which will be sought by online process.

According to the other details of SOPs, for national status verification, applicant will have to appear personally or some family member will represent his/her case in the embassy with his/her written consent. Applicant should present all the required documents at the embassy to let the embassy’s designated official fill in applicant’s complete personal details. The embassy’s overseas Pakistanis desk/or designated official will take applicant’s picture with white/blue background. Applicant’s details will be added in the system such as the name, passport number/NIC, etc.

MoU: The Emergency Services Academy, the International Emergency Team United Kingdom (IET-UK) and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to share the best practices, training modules, standards, applied research, organisational innovation in the fields of integrated emergency and disaster management, urban planning, health, safety and environmental management besides public health and road safety to prevent emergencies.

Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer, UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, International Emergency Team UK Chairperson of Mehrban Sadiq and UET Lahore City & Regional Planning Department chairman signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UET. Assistant Prof Richard Kotter trustee, IET-UK and Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, registrar, Emergency Services Academy, also signed the documents.