Preventive measures stressed to ward off ENT diseases

LAHORE:Acclaimed ENT specialist Dr Nasrullah Rana underscoring the need of preventive measures to avoid Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) diseases has suggested avoiding excessive use of earphones and cotton buds to protect hearing and prevent deafness and hearing loss.

He was speaking at a special lecture at a roundtable “21st century and latest treatment of ENT diseases” organised by the Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) in connection with World Hearing Day, which is observed on March 3, at a hotel here Tuesday. Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) Chairman Wasif Nagi hosted the roundtable as a moderator and presented the welcome address.

Dr Nasrullah Rana said that cochlear implants should be accepted like eyeglasses as their early use could save us from expensive and difficult treatment at later stages. He said ENT infections were on the rise in Pakistan due to growing air and noise pollution. He, however, added owing to latest technology best treatment facilities were also available.

The noted ENT specialist said that ear wax, which was a natural defence system of the ear, should not be removed with cotton bud, matchstick or a key. He added this might damage the ear membrane and might require years of treatment.

He said those working in noisy environments should use earplugs in order to protect ears against deafness and hearing loss. He warned that an ear slap could cause the eardrum to rupture. Dr Nasrullah Rana further said tonsils could also affect the growth and height of the children and added a minor operation could permanently cure this abnormal growth in throat by removing tonsils.

He said owing to technology damaged ear membrane could now be treated which also helped to save such patients from lifelong medicines. MKRMS Chairman Wasif Nagi said deafness and hearing loss were on the rise in Pakistan. He further said, thanks to latest technology, treatment of born deaf and dumb children could be of great advantage. He added MKRMS organised such lectures to create maximum awareness among the masses.