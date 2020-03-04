Steps to check coronavirus reviewed

LAHORE:On the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat to review advance measures and recent situation of suspected cases of coronavirus throughout the province.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (r) Muhammad Usman Younas and Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan informed the minister about the advance precautionary measures being taken throughout the province to cope up with coronavirus.

Dr Yasmin said screening process of passengers at the airports and on land routes were being carried out and added that people should adopt preventive measures keeping in view principles of hygiene. She said on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab details were being obtained from different departments on daily basis. All the necessary medical equipment and medicines were available in abundance in all ICUs, she said and urged media to play its positive role in creating awareness among the masses.

medical facilities: Yasmin Rashid visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here Tuesday and inspected the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

She was briefed by MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Ehtisham about the facilities available to the patients. Dr Yasmin said every single patient of the hospital should get equal treatment facilities and added availability of medicines and cleanliness condition of public hospitals was being monitored. She said provision of best treatment facilities to the patients was the government’s top priority.

Later, the minister delivered a lecture in the hospital. Yasmin Rashid said Punjab Thalassaemia Prevention Programme was the biggest programme of the world and added under the programme free treatment was being provided to thousands of child patients.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, provision of best treatment facilities to patients is our top priority and those who provide a patient-friendly environment in hospitals are moving forward with the same purpose.

The government will encourage all such doctors and medical staff who are serving the ailing humanity. She expressed these views while talking with Prof Al-Fareed Zafar and LGH administration.

Talking on this occasion, Principal PGMI Prof Dr Al-Freed Zafar said the LGH administration vowed to provide quality healthcare facilities and a healthy environment to the patients and for this purpose all resources were being utilised.

reactivation: Dr Yasmin Rashid has given the task of reactivation of Punjab Health Facilitation Management Company (PHFMC) to Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ajmal Bhatti.

She gave instructions in this regard while presiding over a meeting at PHFMC head office. Special Secretary briefed the minister about medical facilities being provided to the patients of the province through PHFMC.