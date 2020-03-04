SSP’s friend confesses to murder

LAHORE :Assad Bhatti, a friend of SSP Mufakhir Adeel, confessed to committing the murder of Shahbaz Tatla along with Mufakhir Adeel. Earlier, Assad Bhatti had claimed that he only helped the SSP in disposing of the victim’s body.

Another accused in police custody Irfan who served in the house of the SSP confessed to only arranging acid to dissolve the body and said that he had nothing to do with the murder.

However, the Lahore police miserably failed to locate the SSP Mufakhir Adeel who had been playing hide and seek with his colleagues successfully for the last 26 days despite advanced technology, CCTV cameras and other tracking gadgets. Meanwhile, Investigation Wing was asked to prepare challan of the arrested culprits to submit in the court of law.