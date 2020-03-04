close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

Student found dead in academy’s washroom

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

LAHORE:A 26-year-old youth was found dead in the washroom of an academy on Wahdat Road in the Muslim Town area on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Naeem of Nawankot. On the day of the incident, Naeem, a student of class left his house to go to the academy but did not turn up. His family made efforts to trace him but failed. Later, his family members went to the academy at around 2am but the security guard did not allow them to enter the building. On Tuesday, he was found dead in the washroom of the academy. The body bore marks of bruises, said his father. Police removed the body to morgue.

Latest News

More From Lahore