Student found dead in academy’s washroom

LAHORE:A 26-year-old youth was found dead in the washroom of an academy on Wahdat Road in the Muslim Town area on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Naeem of Nawankot. On the day of the incident, Naeem, a student of class left his house to go to the academy but did not turn up. His family made efforts to trace him but failed. Later, his family members went to the academy at around 2am but the security guard did not allow them to enter the building. On Tuesday, he was found dead in the washroom of the academy. The body bore marks of bruises, said his father. Police removed the body to morgue.