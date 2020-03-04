Three die in pileup

LAHORE:Three people were killed and seven injured in pileup involving several vehicles near Faizpur Interchange on Tuesday.

A van loaded with hens overturned and three vehicles, a van, a car and a bus rammed into it from behind. As a result three people were killed and seven injured. Rescuers removed the injured to a local hospital. The bodies were removed to morgue.

Meanwhile, police removed a tangled mass of material and restored the traffic lane. It was suspected that the van loaded with hens overturned due to speeding and the vehicles coming from behind were not properly following the traffic laws pertaining to speed and distance.

burns: Two people suffered burns after a fire broke out in their house in Bhatti Colony on Model Town Link Road on Tuesday. Firefighters extinguished the fire and removed the two victims with minor burns to the Jinnah Hospital.

Man dies: A man was killed and two others injured by a speeding van in the Shahdara area on Tuesday. Three people were on their way on bikes when a rashly-driven van hit them near Ravi Bridge at Shahdara. As a result, they sustained injuries. They were rushed to a local hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Youth dies: A 19-year-old youth was killed by a rashly-driven tractor-trolley in the Township area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Taiyab was on his way when he was run over and killed by a speeding tractor-trolley near Khokhar Chowk.

Body found: A 35-year-old man was killed and his body dumped in the canal in the Mughalpura area on Tuesday. Passersby spotted the body floating in the canal near Dharampura bridge and informed police.

The victim, yet to be identified, was subjected to severe torture, police suspected after observing the marks of torture on his body. The murderers tied up the victim’s hands and feet and threw him in the canal. The body was fished out of the canal and removed to morgue.

security: Before the PSL match in Lahore, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed issued final instructions to the field force.

Chairing the field officers' meeting at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines, he said that special security arrangements had been made for the final phase of the PSL event in Lahore. The meeting was also attended by DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed and SSP Operations Muhammad Naveed.

“More than 10,000 police officers and personnel were deployed on the occasion of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars,” the CCPO said. Lahore police have decided that on the occasion of every match, no vehicle would enter the parking lot without checking, he said.